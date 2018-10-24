Annual golf tournament held at Scotch Meadows

Third-place finishers: Jonathan McInnis, Dell Parker, Rodney Parker and Tommy Brigman Third-place finishers: Jonathan McInnis, Dell Parker, Rodney Parker and Tommy Brigman Second-place finishers: James Barber, Mac McLaurin, Mark Murphy and Joel Hartwell Second-place finishers: James Barber, Mac McLaurin, Mark Murphy and Joel Hartwell First-place finishers: Jennie Meggs, Mary Tatum, Georgia Mulee and Lynn Massey First-place finishers: Jennie Meggs, Mary Tatum, Georgia Mulee and Lynn Massey

LAURINBURG — The 25th installment of the Scottish Pilot Club’s Barbara Sasseen Memorial Golf Tournament teed off on Saturday at Scotch Meadows Country Club.

The team of Lynn Massey, Jennie Meggs, Georgia Mulee and Mary Tatum finished in first place. The second-place team consisted of James Barber, Joel Hartwell, Mac McLaurin and Mark Murphy. The third-place team included Tommy Brigman, Jonathan McInnis, Dell Parker and Rodney Parker.

The tournament is named for charter member Barbara Sasseen, who organized the first event.

A silent Auction accompanied the tournament. A collection of 50 items was on display in the clubhouse for golfers and visitors to bid.

The Scottish Pilot Club is a member of Pilot International, which is a community-based service organization founded in 1921 on the guiding principles of friendship and service.

