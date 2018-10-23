A look at the NCHSAA playoff format

LAURINBURG — All of this week’s Sandhills Athletic Conference football games have been moved to Thursday due to the potential effects of Hurricane Wilma, which is forecasted to bring heavy rain to the region on Friday.

That means some key games in the conference — including a matchup between league leaders Richmond and Seventy-First — will happen earlier than usual.

With just three weeks left in the regular season, including an extra week that was added after Hurricane Florence caused several cancellations and postponements earlier in the season, many teams are preparing to make a final playoff push.

Under the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s playoff format, the top two teams from conferences with five to eight teams will receive automatic bids. The top finisher from conferences with one to four teams gets a bid, and the top three teams from conferences with nine or more teams receive automatic bids as well.

The SAC has eight teams. If the season ended today, Richmond and Seventy-First would receive the conference’s automatic bids. Both teams are 7-1 overall and 4-0 in conference play.

But there is still plenty of football to be played. With conference records of 3-1, Pinecrest and Jack Britt are sitting right behind the top two teams.

And for those who miss out on the automatic bids, the possibility of an at-large bid remains – but the process of getting one is complicated.

After the top two teams from each conference receive their bids, the next-highest finishing teams from each league in each respective classification are added to a list and compared based on their MaxPreps rankings — although the rankings are adjusted so that they do not account for margin of victory. Whomever has the best MaxPreps ranking on that list is given an at-large bid.

The next highest-finishing school in that team’s conference will then become eligible for an at-large bid, and the list will reset. In the 4A classification, this process is repeated until the 48-team playoff bracket is filled.

Because teams in each conference are given bids based on their position in their league’s standings, higher-ranked teams in each conference must get bids before lower-ranked teams. For example, the fourth-place finisher in the SAC will not be able to get an at-large bid until the third-place finisher does.

Once the bracket is filled, the field is then divided into two 24-team subdivisions — 4A and 4AA — and both divisions will have their own state champion.

Those subdivisions are determined based on each school’s average daily membership, which is essentially a head count of students. Those numbers are usually released around the end of the regular season.

After those numbers are compiled, the NCHSAA will send the schools with the smallest ADMs to the 4A subdivision and the schools with the largest ADMs to the 4AA subdivision.

After the brackets are set, the NCHSAA divides the playoff field into two divisions — east and west.

The teams are then seeded based on how they finished in the regular season. Adjusted MaxPreps rankings are also incorporated in this process.

Regular-season conference champions are seeded first, followed by second and third-place automatic qualifiers, respectively. Seeding on each level is based on the adjusted MaxPreps rankings.

The at-large qualifiers are seeded after the automatic qualifiers.

As of Tuesday, Scotland is 39th in the adjusted 4A MaxPreps rankings, which are posted on the NCHSAA’s website. The Fighting Scots are set to end the season with games against Lumberton, Richmond and Jack Britt.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_NCHSAA.jpg

Top two from SAC get automatic bids

By Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.