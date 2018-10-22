Carver Middle School wins championship

The Carver Middle School volleyball team finished as the regular season champion in the Southeastern Middle School Athletic Conference. Carver defeated West Hoke last week to secure the championship, and the teams will play again on Thursday to begin the conference tournament. The Carver Middle School volleyball team finished as the regular season champion in the Southeastern Middle School Athletic Conference. Carver defeated West Hoke last week to secure the championship, and the teams will play again on Thursday to begin the conference tournament. The 2018 Carver Middle School volleyball team: Front row - Nateya Scott, Lindsay Locklear, Natalie Smith, Isabella Hopkins, Isabel Allen. Middle row - Jaylee Hunt, Adrianna Perry, Avery Johnson, Sydnee Dial, Jenna Luquer, Gracen Byrd, Sherry Witmore. Back row - Kinley Ivey, coach Libby Ingram, Natalia Rodriguez. The 2018 Carver Middle School volleyball team: Front row - Nateya Scott, Lindsay Locklear, Natalie Smith, Isabella Hopkins, Isabel Allen. Middle row - Jaylee Hunt, Adrianna Perry, Avery Johnson, Sydnee Dial, Jenna Luquer, Gracen Byrd, Sherry Witmore. Back row - Kinley Ivey, coach Libby Ingram, Natalia Rodriguez.

