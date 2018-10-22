Sloop named Attacker of the Week

Sloop Sloop

ASHEVILLE — St. Andrews University women’s volleyball player Kaylah Sloop earned Appalachian Athletic Conference Attacker of the Week honors, the league announced on Monday.

Sloop, a freshman from Mount Pleasant, posted a .357 hitting percentage over three matches last week. She recorded 62 kills and averaged just over five kills per set.

Sloop also recorded seven digs and eight blocks.

Violeta Konculic of Union earned the AAC Defender of the Week award, and Julia Felix of Point was named the Setter of the Week.

