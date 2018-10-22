Tester: Fighting Scots need to limit mistakes against Pirates

Brandon Tester Sports editor Brandon Tester Sports editor

The Scotland football team needs to win now more than ever, and the Fighting Scots shouldn’t have a problem getting a victory on Friday against Lumberton.

Unless Scotland continues to shoot itself in the foot.

The Scots picked up 16 false start penalties and turned the ball over four times in a 34-12 loss to Pinecrest last week. That was enough to help the Patriots get their first win against the Scots since 2009.

“It’s not like we don’t snap the ball in practice every day,” Scotland head coach Richard Bailey said. “Our kids know our snap count. We’ve played in front of 13,000 people before and didn’t jump offsides a single time … I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Those mistakes allowed Pinecrest running Zaythan Hill to stay on the field and attack Scotland’s defense. Hill rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns on Friday.

Lumberton is 1-7 and lost all four of its Sandhills Athletic Conference games so far this season. It’s been a rough first year for head coach Kelly Williamson, who took the job in the offseason after former coach Mike Setzer was fired.

The Pirates have been fielding some of the best athletes in Robeson County. Quarterback Braylan Grice, the team’s top offensive contributor this season, and receiver Kwashek Breeden have developed into one of the most formidable duos in the region throughout their careers at Lumberton.

After Lumberton lost 49-7 to Richmond on Friday, Williamson announced that Grice was no longer with the team. The news came after the senior quarterback was suspended prior to the game and did not participate in the team’s senior night festivities.

That changed on Monday when sources at Lumberton said Grice was back on the team.

Grice, who also plays in the secondary for the Pirates, has offers from UNC-Charlotte and Appalachian State.

Freshman Jadarian Chatman, Grice’s replacement at quarterback, struggled in his first start on Friday. He finished 3-for-15 for 103 yards.

And Breeden just hasn’t been himself this season. After posting 942 receiving yards last year, Breeden is struggling to get involved in Lumberton’s offense.

Jordan McNeill, a standout basketball player for the Pirates who is playing his first season of high school football as a junior, has established himself as a consistent target as a receiver. McNeill finished last week’s game with one 43-yard reception.

Lumberton has its fair share of issues offensively, and that should help Scotland’s defensive unit continue what has mostly been a strong season. But something similar could be said for the Pirates.

The Scots have continued to play two different quarterbacks – sophomores Mandrell Johnson and Tyler Barfield – although Johnson has become the starting quarterback and gets the most playing time. Also seeing time under center is running back Syheam “Smiley” McQueen, who sometimes runs the offense in the wildcat formation.

There’s been a lot of issues for Scotland’s offense this season – turnovers, dropped passes, penalties and errant snaps, to name a few. Botched snaps have been an especially frustrating part of Scotland’s game, leading to several fumbles and stalled drives this season.

But Scotland has taken some steps in the right direction this year. The most recent sign of progress came from sophomore Trey Chavis, who caught two touchdown passes from Johnson and finished with 151 receiving yards against Pinecrest.

The Figthing Scots know they aren’t guaranteed a spot in the playoffs, and the outcomes of the last three games of the season – against Lumberton, Richmond and Jack Britt – will determine their postseason fate.

As Bailey said earlier in the season, there won’t be a time when Scotland wins by a lot this year. But if they want to give themselves a chance, they need to learn to not be their own worst enemy.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

