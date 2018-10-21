Scotland’s McQueen named to N.C. roster for Shrine Bowl

Scotland running back Syheam McQueen was selected on Sunday to play in the 2018 N.C. – S.C. Shrine Bowl.
McQueen was the only Sandhills Athletic Conference player selected to North Carolina’s roster.
The Shrine Bowl, which features some of the best high school football players from North and South Carolina, will be played on Dec. 15 at Gibbs Stadium on the campus of Wofford College. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
N.C. Shrine Bowl Roster
(Position – Name – School)
RB – Syheam McQueen – Scotland
OL – Larry Dowdy – South Point
OL – Isaac Chapman – Alexander Central
DB – Anthony Harris – Havelock
WR – Welton Spottsville – Havelock
DB – Tony Davis – Hunter Huss
LB – Prince Bemah – Hunter Huss
QB – Sam Howell – Sun Valley
DB – Shyheim Battle – Rocky Mount
DB – Khalid Martin – East Forsyth
RB – Zonovan Knight – Southern Nash
DL – C.J. Clark – North Stanly
LS – Drew Little – North Stanly
OL – Jack Cutler – South Iredell
DL – Jaden McKenzie – Wake Forest
ATH/WR – Mateo Sudipo – Wake Forest
OL – Billy Hambrook – Charlotte Catholic
DB – Alex Angus – Page
K/P – Matthew Chmil – Page
LB – Jurriente Davis – Dudley
LB – Jacob Roberts – Mallard Creek
OL – Parker Moorer – Mallard Creek
WR – Khafre Brown – West Mecklenburg
RB – Demetrius Mauney – East Rutherford
WR – Emery Simmons – South View
DL – John Oxce – Southwest Guilford
DB – JaQuan McMillian – West Forsyth
LB – Derek Boykins – Central Cabarrus
OL – Sam Hartsell – Concord
WR – Elijah Bowick – Myers Park
OL – C.J. Elmonus – A.C. Reynolds
DL – Savion Jackson – Clayton
DB – Kam Walker – Clayton
LB – Treveon Freshwater – Northeastern
LB – Jaylon Scott – Shelby
OL – Isaiah Helms – West Caldwell
ATH/TE – Ken Walker – Pisgah
DL – Joshua Harris – Person
OL – Jacob Monk – Corinth Holders
LB – Lee Kpogba – Parkland
QB – Kennique Bonner-Steward – Hough
WR – Nolan Groulx – Hough
LB – Drake Thomas – Heritage
DL – Keziah Everett – Farmville Central