Scotland’s McQueen named to N.C. roster for Shrine Bowl

McQueen McQueen

Scotland running back Syheam McQueen was selected on Sunday to play in the 2018 N.C. – S.C. Shrine Bowl.

McQueen was the only Sandhills Athletic Conference player selected to North Carolina’s roster.

The Shrine Bowl, which features some of the best high school football players from North and South Carolina, will be played on Dec. 15 at Gibbs Stadium on the campus of Wofford College. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

N.C. Shrine Bowl Roster

(Position – Name – School)

RB – Syheam McQueen – Scotland

OL – Larry Dowdy – South Point

OL – Isaac Chapman – Alexander Central

DB – Anthony Harris – Havelock

WR – Welton Spottsville – Havelock

DB – Tony Davis – Hunter Huss

LB – Prince Bemah – Hunter Huss

QB – Sam Howell – Sun Valley

DB – Shyheim Battle – Rocky Mount

DB – Khalid Martin – East Forsyth

RB – Zonovan Knight – Southern Nash

DL – C.J. Clark – North Stanly

LS – Drew Little – North Stanly

OL – Jack Cutler – South Iredell

DL – Jaden McKenzie – Wake Forest

ATH/WR – Mateo Sudipo – Wake Forest

OL – Billy Hambrook – Charlotte Catholic

DB – Alex Angus – Page

K/P – Matthew Chmil – Page

LB – Jurriente Davis – Dudley

LB – Jacob Roberts – Mallard Creek

OL – Parker Moorer – Mallard Creek

WR – Khafre Brown – West Mecklenburg

RB – Demetrius Mauney – East Rutherford

WR – Emery Simmons – South View

DL – John Oxce – Southwest Guilford

DB – JaQuan McMillian – West Forsyth

LB – Derek Boykins – Central Cabarrus

OL – Sam Hartsell – Concord

WR – Elijah Bowick – Myers Park

OL – C.J. Elmonus – A.C. Reynolds

DL – Savion Jackson – Clayton

DB – Kam Walker – Clayton

LB – Treveon Freshwater – Northeastern

LB – Jaylon Scott – Shelby

OL – Isaiah Helms – West Caldwell

ATH/TE – Ken Walker – Pisgah

DL – Joshua Harris – Person

OL – Jacob Monk – Corinth Holders

LB – Lee Kpogba – Parkland

QB – Kennique Bonner-Steward – Hough

WR – Nolan Groulx – Hough

LB – Drake Thomas – Heritage

DL – Keziah Everett – Farmville Central

McQueen https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Smiley-McQueen.jpg McQueen