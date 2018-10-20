Late penalty helps Skyhawks sneak past Knights

Andrew Austin, a defensive back for St. Andrews, holds up the team’s signature ‘turnover sword’ after grabbing one of the Knights’ four interceptions against Point on Saturday. Andrew Austin, a defensive back for St. Andrews, holds up the team’s signature ‘turnover sword’ after grabbing one of the Knights’ four interceptions against Point on Saturday. St. Andrews defenders attempt to bring down Point University quarterback Zach Cupps on Saturday. The Knights forced Cupps to throw four interceptions, but Point was still able to defeat St. Andrew 21-17. St. Andrews defenders attempt to bring down Point University quarterback Zach Cupps on Saturday. The Knights forced Cupps to throw four interceptions, but Point was still able to defeat St. Andrew 21-17.

LAURINBURG — One week after the St. Andrews football team earned a win against Union College despite racking up 22 penalties, the Knights’ miscues caught up to them.

St. Andrews logged eight penalties for 84 yards on Saturday against Point University, but perhaps none of them were as costly as a roughing the passer infraction that helped set up the visitors for a go-ahead touchdown that gave them a 21-17 win.

The penalty gave the Skyhawks a first down at St. Andrews’ 28-yard line with just under two minutes left on the clock and the Knights leading 17-14.

After a pair of incomplete passes, Point quarterback Zach Cupps found Melvin Smalls for a 13-yard reception that gave the Skyhawks (2-7, 1-3 Mid-South Conference) a first down at the Knights’ 15-yard line.

Melvin Smalls then carried the ball to the 5-yard line, but Cupps was sacked after a first-down run by Smalls was stopped at the 4-yard line.

After both teams called a timeout with 10 seconds left in the game, Cupps scored a touchdown on a 6-yard scramble.

St. Andrews (2-4, 1-2) received the ensuing kickoff with five seconds left in the game, but Point’s defense prevented the Knights from making a comeback.

“They had to gain another 15 yards without that personal foul,” St. Andrews head coach David Harper said. “15 yards is big in that situation. If the ball’s on the 5, and now it’s on the 20 with 10 seconds left, it’s a little easier to defend.”

St. Andrews registered four interceptions against Cupps. Andrew Austin, Roderick Kirkland, Idrise Strange and Kendrick Ivey each had a pick for the Knights.

Scotland grad Dashaun Ferguson opened up the scoring for the Knights with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Abdelaziz Ellis Jr. in the first quarter.

Point didn’t respond until early in the second quarter, when Cupps threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Chris Watts.

The Skyhawks took a 14-7 lead on a 20-yard pass from Cupps to Timothy Gary later in the second quarter, but backup quarterback Kacey Otto helped the Knights even the score again with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Kashard Cohens just before halftime.

A 28-yard field goal by Jordan Vitale gave St. Andrews a 17-14 lead in the third quarter, and neither team scored again until Cupps’ game-winning touchdown run.

Ferguson finished 5 for 12 with 89 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Cupps was 13 for 31 for 175 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions.

Malcolm Faulkner led St. Andrews’ defense with seven tackles.

“I’m going to have to look at the film and see exactly what happened, but two of their touchdowns were on broken plays in the secondary,” Harper said. “That’s just execution. It’s not what we did, it’s that we didn’t execute our defensive coverage well enough and they got two big plays on us.”

The loss marked the last home game of the year for St. Andrews. They will close the season with games at University of the Cumberlands, Reinhardt University and Hampton University.

Andrew Austin, a defensive back for St. Andrews, holds up the team’s signature ‘turnover sword’ after grabbing one of the Knights’ four interceptions against Point on Saturday. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_IMG_0009-1.jpg Andrew Austin, a defensive back for St. Andrews, holds up the team’s signature ‘turnover sword’ after grabbing one of the Knights’ four interceptions against Point on Saturday. St. Andrews defenders attempt to bring down Point University quarterback Zach Cupps on Saturday. The Knights forced Cupps to throw four interceptions, but Point was still able to defeat St. Andrew 21-17. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_SAU-1.jpg St. Andrews defenders attempt to bring down Point University quarterback Zach Cupps on Saturday. The Knights forced Cupps to throw four interceptions, but Point was still able to defeat St. Andrew 21-17.

By Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.