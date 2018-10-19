Norton brings leadership, coachability to Scotland

Norton Norton

LAURINBURG — Austin Norton’s first love was baseball, but that changed when he stepped foot on Scotland High School’s campus almost four years ago.

The Laurel Hill native decided to join Scotland’s football team as a freshman, and head coach Richard Bailey is glad he made that choice.

“Austin practices hard every day, takes thousands of reps at practice and just does a great job,” Bailey said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for Austin as a person and as the leader that he’s really tried to become.”

The 6-foot, 2-inch senior tight end is easy to spot on Friday nights. Norton, who wears the No. 80 jersey, is one of the tallest athletes on the team, and he is constantly in motion to accommodate Scotland’s blocking and receiving schemes.

Norton has two receptions in Scotland’s run-first offense so far this season. His value comes primarily from his blocking, and Norton is fine with that, even if his efforts don’t always show up in the boxscore.

“I feel like Coach Bailey has enough trust in me to be able to do that,” Norton said. “I take it in stride.”

Norton does also plays baseball for Scotland. He hit .284 and led the team with 18 RBI last season. He also stole eight bases.

Norton has been around for several achievements with the Fighting Scots’ football team. His favorite memory was traveling to the state championship game last season.

“I’ve had a lot of people encourage me to play,” Norton said of his career with the Scots. “It’s been a good experience so far.”

This season has been anything but ordinary for Norton and the 10 other seniors on Scotland’s roster. After the varsity team posted a combined 38-4 record over their first three years at the school, the Scots are now fighting to stay in contention for a playoff spot with a 3-3 record.

Norton, however, hasn’t changed his expectations.

“We’re hoping to win out,” Norton said. “We still have a chance to win the conference and get a good seed in the playoffs. That’s a big hope for us.”

The Scots have a tough slate of conference games to end the regular season. They host Lumberton next week before heading to Richmond for their rivalry game against the Raiders.

Jack Britt will visit Pate Stadium on Nov. 9 to end the regular season. The game was rescheduled from earlier in the season due to the effects of Hurricane Florence.

Bailey is confident Norton can help the Scots power through the rest of their games.

“He’s just a good kid,” Bailey said. “I wish we had 50 of him. He’s fun to coach. You don’t have to worry about him getting in his feelings a whole lot. He’s going to give you what he’s got. He’s a tough kid. He fights through injuries. Everything you want out of a football player.

“There’s more talented people than Austin, but you won’t find many that work harder at it and are more coachable than he is,” he added.

Senior TE fills significant role for Scots

By Brandon Tester

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

