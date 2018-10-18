Scots prepare for Pinecrest’s unfamiliar scheme

Scotland quarterback Mandrell Johnson (right) throws a pass against Seventy-First last week. The Fighting Scots play at Pinecrest this week. Scotland quarterback Mandrell Johnson (right) throws a pass against Seventy-First last week. The Fighting Scots play at Pinecrest this week.

LAURINBURG — The Scotland football team is fighting for its postseason life.

Head coach Richard Bailey knows his team will have to win the majority of the four games remaining on its schedule in order to contend for a spot in the state playoffs.

“Every game needs to be played like it’s our state championship,” Bailey said. “I feel like we have to win three of the last four to make sure that we’re definitely in the playoffs, and have a chance to be a decent seed.

“We cannot afford to take anyone for granted.”

The Fighting Scots (3-3, 2-1 SAC) play on the road at Pinecrest on Friday. Moving forward, the team will close out the season with games against Lumberton, Richmond and Jack Britt.

Pinecrest (5-2, 2-1) is playing on short rest after defeating Lumberton 26-14 on Monday. The Scots, who lost 21-6 at Seventy-First last Friday, are preparing to deal with an unfamiliar offensive scheme when they line up defensively against the Patriots.

Pinecrest uses a split-back veer formation that gives the team triple option capabilities on offense. Bailey said the Scots are more used to playing against spread offenses, and they’ve had to take a different approach in practice in order to prepare for this week’s game.

“We did a lot of practicing without a football this week, just so those guys got accustomed to taking their assignments,” Bailey said.

Pinecrest is also known for milking the play clock on offense.

“They’re going to shorten the game,” Bailey said. “Historically, they’re going to snap it with one second on the clock. They always make a concerted effort to reduce the number of possessions. If normally we have 10 to 12 possessions in a game, we’ll probably get eight or nine. You might get four, maybe seven, in a half. The priority is you’ve got to find ways to score.”

Running back-linebacker Syheam “Smiley” McQueen, who rushed for 90 yards against Seventy-First, will have a significant role in Scotland’s offense as he continues to recover from an MCL sprain he suffered earlier in the season.

“We’ll use him multiple ways,” Bailey said. “He’ll be in the backfield, he’ll be at quarterback some. He’ll be everywhere, to be honest with you. Hopefully his conditioning will be better this week. Last week he got really tired in the second half. It was a physical football game, and he hadn’t been involved in a physical football game in a while.”

Greg VanSteen, Pinecrest’s senior quarterback, has thrown for 615 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions this season. Senior running back Zaythan Hill has rushed for 753 yards and five touchdowns.

Hill averages 125 rushing yards per game.

Pinecrest defensive back Shymeik Reaves leads the team with three interceptions this year.

“Defensively, you kind of know what they’re going to do, but they do it really well,” Bailey said. “They’re going to be a 3-4 team, they’re going to slant and angle, they’re going to play quarters coverage for the most part in the secondary. They’rre going to try to make you drive, and not give up big plays. They’re going to try to keep things in front of them.”

The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night.

Series history

Scotland has an eight-game winning streak against Pinecrest that began with a 34-3 victory in 2010.

The Patriots’ most recent win in the series happened in 2009, when Pinecrest defeated Scotland 31-13 at Pate Stadium.

Fighting Scots need wins as playoffs near

By Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

