Senior night ends with a loss for Scotland

LAURINBURG — Luis Flores was determined to make his senior day a special one, even if his team didn’t win.

Flores fired a shot past Lumberton goalkeeper Joan Carillo with just over five minutes left in the game to give the Scotland boys soccer team its only goal of the night in a 3-1 loss to the Pirates on Thursday.

Flores was one of Scotland’s 11 seniors who were honored before playing their second-to-last home game with the Fighting Scots.

“It felt really good scoring a goal for my team,” Flores said. “It made me feel proud. We took a tough loss today. That’s fine, we all lose at some point.”

C.J. Nemeroff, Quinton Frederick and Kameron Chavis each scored a goal for Lumberton (8-9-1, 5-5 SAC) in the first half. Frederick scored his goal on a penalty kick.

A.J. Politsch logged an assist on Flores’ goal. Flores finished with four shots, and senior Hunter Edkins added three more.

Aubry Graham, Scotland’s senior goalkeeper, tallied 16 saves against the Pirates.

The Scots (3-12, 1-9) will play at Jack Britt on Monday before hosting Pinecrest on Tuesday. They will wrap up the season with a game at Richmond on Thursday.

Although 11 of the 21 players on his roster this season are set to graduate this spring, first-year head coach Blake Dickerson said he is looking forward to having an entire offseason to work with the Scots. Prior to this season, Dickerson’s first practice with the team took place near the end of July.

“Next year we should see a big difference,” Dickerson said. “We’re going to start a whole lot sooner over the summer.”

For now, Scotland’s seniors are trying to make the most of the last few games of their high school careers.

“All these games we’ve had, all these moments with the team, I’ve enjoyed it,” Flores said. “I cherish it.”

