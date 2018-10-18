Fighting Scots lose to Raiders

Scotland’s Andrew Oswald goes up for a header against Richmond on Wednesday. The Raiders used three first-half goals to power a 5-0 win against the Scots. Scotland’s Andrew Oswald goes up for a header against Richmond on Wednesday. The Raiders used three first-half goals to power a 5-0 win against the Scots.

LAURINBURG — Scotland soccer coach Blake Dickerson noticed some improvements when his team played against Richmond on Wednesday night.

But the Scots fell short against their rivals, losing 5-0 after the Raiders went into halftime with a 3-0 lead.

“We had way better movement tonight,” Dickerson said. “We’ve been preaching to utilize your defenders, utilize your defenders. They’re there for a reason. I saw it tonight. A lot of give-and-gos.”

After the Raiders took a 1-0 lead on a goal early in the game, Richmond’s Luke Hawks scored with 13 minutes left in the first half to make it 2-0.

Chandler Sinclair found the back of the net on a shot inside the box with two minutes left in the first half to increase Richmond’s lead to 3-0.

In the second half, Richmond’s Noah Jordan knocked in a goal with five minutes left in the game.

Steven Morales scored the Raiders’ final goal of the night with just over one minute remaining on the clock.

With 20 seconds left in the game, Scotland’s Gabriel Jordan fired a shot from the right wing that was deflected.

Aubry Graham finished with 21 saves for Scotland.

The Fighting Scots will celebrate senior night on Thursday when they take on Lumberton.

“As long as we utilize what we learned tonight as far as ball movement, we should be able to beat Lumberton,” Dickerson said.

The Pirates defeated the Scots 3-1 at home on Monday.

In the jayvee soccer game on Wednesday, Richmond beat Scotland 2-0.

By Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

