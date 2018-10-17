SAC power rankings: Scots slide to fifth, Raiders stay on top

Scotland’s Joseph McKoy (2) evades a defender during Scotland’s loss to Seventy-First last week. Scotland plays at Pinecrest and Seventy-First plays at Purnell Swett on Friday. Scotland’s Joseph McKoy (2) evades a defender during Scotland’s loss to Seventy-First last week. Scotland plays at Pinecrest and Seventy-First plays at Purnell Swett on Friday.

LAURINBURG — As the end of the high school football season gets closer, it’s becoming easier to see who is serious about competing at the top of the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

Here’s how the SAC teams stack up heading into this week. These rankings are based on a variety of factors including records, streaks, team statistics, injuries, upcoming games and individual performances.

1. Richmond (6-1, 3-0 SAC) Last week: No change

The Raiders are on a five-game winning streak, and the odds of making it six in a row are stacked in Richmond’s favor as they head to Lumberton on Friday night.

Richmond scored 46 points in the first half of its 53-0 win against Hoke last week. The Raider offense continues to excel without its best receiver, Malik Stanback, who tore his ACL in a preseason scrimmage.

After facing Lumberton this week, the Raiders will have one of their toughest tests of the season when they play at Seventy-First on Oct. 26. Richmond will then host Scotland in a rivalry game before ending the regular season by visiting Purnell Swett.

2. Seventy-First (6-1, 3-0 SAC) Last week: No change

The final score of the Falcons’ 21-6 win over Scotland last week made the victory seem cleaner than it actually was. Quarterback Kyler Davis struggled to get comfortable early in the game, and Seventy-First’s defense benefited from several miscues by the Fighting Scots.

Davis finished 4-for-14 with 82 yards and an interception against Scotland. Fortunately for the Falcons, an aerial attack wasn’t necessary. Devante Wedlock rushed for two touchdowns in the second half to help Seventy-First take the lead after the teams held each other scoreless in the first half.

The Falcons play at Purnell Swett this week before ending the season with a tough three-game stretch against Richmond, Jack Britt and Pinecrest.

3. Pinecrest (5-2, 2-1 SAC) Last week: 4

Beating Lumberton is nothing to get excited about this season. The Patriots handed the Pirates their third consecutive loss on Monday. Because Hurricane Michael moved around the region late last week, the teams took the precaution of moving the game up from Friday.

After that 26-14 victory, the Patriots host Scotland on Friday. Pinecrest is playing on short rest, but they are carrying the momentum of a two-game winning streak into a home game against the Scots.

Senior running back Zaythan Hill has 753 rushing yards so far this season, and he has an opportunity to move closer to the 1,000-yard mark this week.

4. Jack Britt (3-4, 2-1 SAC) Last week: 5

Senior running back Chancellor Johnson rushed for 78 yards to help Jack Britt defeat Purnell Swett 20-10 last week. The Buccaneers visit Hoke this week as the Bucks continue to look for their first win of the season.

Jack Britt defeated Hoke 40-12 last season, and the Buccaneers will need another win before facing Pinecrest, Seventy-First and Scotland to end the year.

5. Scotland (3-3, 2-1 SAC) Last week: 3

Scotland’s defensive unit had one of its strongest outings of the season in a 21-6 loss to Seventy-First last week. The Fighting Scots held the Falcons off the scoreboard in the first half, but Scotland’s offense had plenty of problems moving the ball throughout the night.

Those issues mostly stemmed from unforced errors. Scotland turned the ball over four times in the second half, adding on to several penalties and botched snaps that prevented the Scots from gaining any momentum.

It’s going to be tough for Scotland to end the regular season on a good note. The Scots play at Pinecrest this week and host Lumberton next week, setting the stage for a rivalry game at Richmond on Nov. 2. Jack Britt visits Laurinburg on Nov. 9 in the final game of the season.

6. Purnell Swett (2-4, 0-3 SAC) Last week: No change

The Rams are one of three teams in the league still looking for their first conference win, and their next opportunity comes this week against one of the SAC’s top teams. Purnell Swett carries a three-game losing streak into their home game this week against Seventy-First.

The Falcons had a sloppy night offensively last week against Scotland. Chandler Brayboy, who plays receiver and safety for the Rams, will need to cause problems for the Falcons on both sides of the ball in order to give his team a chance on Friday night.

7. Lumberton (1-6, 0-3 SAC) Last week: No change

First-year head coach Kelly Williamson took the blame for Lumberton’s struggles after the Pirates lost 26-14 to Pinecrest last week.

Quarterback Braylan Grice, who is regarded as one of the best athletes in Robeson County, threw for 162 yards and rushed for 86 more while scoring two touchdowns against Pinecrest.

Lumberton has the talent to compete in the SAC, but the Pirates just haven’t been able to pull it together this season. With Richmond and Scotland next on the schedule, the Pirates could have an ugly end to the year if they can’t fix their issues.

8. Hoke (0-7, 0-3 SAC) Last week: No change

Hoke’s 53-0 loss to Richmond last week was its most lopsided defeat of the season. Things could get a little easier for the Bucks after they play against Jack Britt this week.

Hoke wraps up the season with games against Purnell Swett, Pinecrest and Lumberton. Two of those teams have yet to win a conference game this year.

Scots bumped down after loss

By Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

