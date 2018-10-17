Cross country teams compete at SAC championships

Aycock Aycock Williams Williams

SOUTHERN PINES —Four Scotland cross country runners earned all-conference honors on Tuesday at the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship meet.

Scotland’s boys team finished third out of seven teams in the conference. The girls team finished fifth in a field of five teams.

Freshman Aaron Aycock (17:48) led the boys team with a fifth-place finish. The other top finishers for Scotland included junior Tony Strickland, who finished in sixth place with a time of 17:49; sophomore Jackson Sellers, who finished in 12th place with a time of 18:40; sophomore Jennings Dean, who finished in 16th place with a time of 19:22; and freshman Cooper Sutherland, who finished in 18th place with a time of 19:33.

Aycock, Strickland and Sellers took home all-conference awards.

Pinecrest took first place in the boys race with 33 points. They were followed by Jack Britt (35), Scotland (57), Hoke (118), Purnell Swett (150), Richmond (161) and Lumberton (202).

The Patriots also had the top individual performer, Matthew Bauer, who finished in first place with a time of 17:17.

Sophomore Madison Williams (21:08) logged a third-place finish for the Lady Scots in the girls race. Two Pinecrest runners – Brooklyn Doorey (20:40) and Carmen Alder (18:49) – finished in second and third place, respectively.

Rounding out the top five finishers for the Lady Scots were freshman Bethany Matthews, who finished in 20th place with a time of 24:44; sophomore Ava Reeder, who finished in 31st place with a time of 27:24; sophomore Audrey Lane, who finished in 37th place with a time of 28:28; and Dasia Williams, who finished in 40th place with a time of 31:24.

Williams was the only all-conference honoree on the girls team.

Pinecrest (18 points) took first place in the team standings for the girls race. They were followed by Jack Britt (53), Richmond (102), Hoke (also 102) and Scotland (112).

Scotland is sending its top seven runners on the boys team (Aycock, Strickland, Sellers, Dean, Sutherland, Colton Locklear and Keldon Clark) along with the five runners on the girls team (Madison Williams, Matthews, Reeder, Lane and Dasia Williams) to regionals on Oct. 27 in Kernersville.

