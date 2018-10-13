St. Andrews wins penalty-ridden game against Union College

St. Andrews quarterback Dashaun Ferguson (4) celebrates after scoring one of his three rushing touchdowns in the first quarter against Union College on Saturday. Ferguson rushed for 67 yards and passed for 97 more against the Bulldogs. St. Andrews quarterback Dashaun Ferguson (4) celebrates after scoring one of his three rushing touchdowns in the first quarter against Union College on Saturday. Ferguson rushed for 67 yards and passed for 97 more against the Bulldogs.

LAURINBURG — A combined 39 penalties were called during Saturday afternoon’s Mid-South Conference football game between St. Andrews and Union College.

That was enough to take some of the excitement away from a 47-30 victory for the Knights.

“The first thing that comes to mind is personal fouls, losing our composure,” St. Andrews head coach David Harper said after the game. “We preach and preach about it. Our guys are 18 and 19 years old. 65 percent of these guys were on the yellow school bus a year ago.

“They don’t know the emotions. They don’t know how games go. There’s ups and downs. And that’s the way we play. We play up and down, we don’t play consistent all the time.”

St. Andrews (2-3, 1-1) logged 22 penalties for 249 yards, and Union (1-5, 0-2) had 17 penalties for 101 yards.

St. Andrews quarterback Dashaun Ferguson logged all three of his rushing touchdowns in the first quarter. The Scotland grad rushed for 67 yards and finished 6 for 8 for 97 yards and a touchdown through the air.

“It felt good. My line blocked well, and we read the defense really good,” Ferguson said of his first-quarter rally.

Ferguson scored his first touchdown on an 8-yard run less than a minute into the game.

After the Bulldogs failed to respond, Ferguson scored again on a 5-yard run. The touchdown gave the Knights a 13-0 lead after a missed extra point attempt.

With just over six minutes left in the first quarter, Union’s Seth Burke made a 30-yard field goal to give the Bulldogs their first points of the game.

After a pass interference penalty on the Bulldogs set St. Andrews up at Union’s 5-yard line, Ferguson found the endzone on a quarterback keeper for his third touchdown. The Knights’ extra point attempt was blocked, and the hosts staked claim to a 19-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

St. Andrews’ Chris Decker increased the Knights’ lead to 26-3 with a 1-yard touchdown run to start the second quarter, but Union responded with its first touchdown of the night.

Bulldogs quarterback Earl Wells, who split time under center with Connor Marchionda, connected with Matt Atkins on a 34-yard touchdown pass with eight minutes to go in the second quarter. The extra point attempt was no good.

Ferguson then logged his fourth touchdown of the day, this time through the air. He threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Kashard Cohens, increasing the Knights’ lead to 33-9 with eight minutes remaining until halftime.

Keimon Bailey, who finished with 77 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Knights, scored for the first time on a 4-yard run to open the second half.

Facing a 40-9 deficit, the Bulldogs used a 21-yard touchdown pass from Marchionda to Darian Patterson to close the gap. Wells threw to Drew Carson on a successful 2-point conversion, cutting St. Andrews’ lead to 40-17.

The 2-point conversion attempt had originally failed, but it was repeated after an offsides penalty against the Knights.

After St. Andrews turned the ball over on downs early in the fourth quarter, Wells notched an 89-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Toombs. Following a successful extra point kick by the Bulldogs, St. Andrews led 40-24 with 12 minutes left in the game.

The Bulldogs scored again on a 7-yard run by Marchionda later in the quarter. A 2-point conversion run by the Bulldogs fell short, making the score 40-30 with just over seven minutes left in the game.

Union then recovered its onside kick attempt and started a new drive at St. Andrews’ 42-yard line, but an incomplete pass on fourth down by Marchionda gave the Knights the ball back on Union’s 40-yard line.

The Knights took advantage of the turnover by driving down the field and scoring on an 18-yard run by Bailey.

The Bulldogs advanced the ball to St. Andrews’ 22-yard line late in the fourth quarter, but an interception by Kendrick Ivey with seven seconds left in the game helped the Knights secure the victory.

“I was pleased with the offense those last two series,” Harper said. “They (Union) started doing a couple things a little different on us. Our coaches did a great job of making a couple really subtle changes, and that’s how we got the last touchdown.”

As for the penalties, Harper said some consequences are in store for his team.

“I’ve got certain things I do for personal fouls, so they’re going to get punished for personal fouls,” Harper said. “You just keep on it, and eventually they’ll mature. They’ll realize what I’m talking about.”

Wells finished 4 for 7 for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Toombs led the Bulldogs’ receiving corps with 131 yards and a touchdown on four catches.

Darius West logged two sacks and two tackles for loss for the Knights. Dallas Baxter had 11 tackles for the Bulldogs, including 2 1/2 tackles for loss.

By Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

