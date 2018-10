WEST POINT, Ga. – The St. Andrews University women’s volleyball team played its third game in as many days, losing 3-0 (14-25, 18-25, 7-25) to Appalachian Athletic Conference opponent Point University on Thursday.

Shalia Powell had 16 assists and Karina Lozada had 12 digs for the Knights.

The Knights will play at Reinhardt University on Friday. The team’s next home game will on Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. against Tennessee Wesleyan University.