LAURINBURG — Both of Scotland High School’s athletic events originally scheduled for Thursday night have been moved to later dates.

The Scotland boys soccer team’s match at Richmond has been rescheduled for Oct. 25, and the volleyball team’s senior night game against Richmond will now take place on Oct. 16.

