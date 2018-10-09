Lady Scots show improvements in loss

Scotland volleyball player Kate Carter goes up for an attack against Lumberton on Tuesday. The Lady Scots lost to Lumberton 3-0 for the second consecutive night. Scotland volleyball player Kate Carter goes up for an attack against Lumberton on Tuesday. The Lady Scots lost to Lumberton 3-0 for the second consecutive night.

LUMBERTON — The Scotland volleyball team had 24 hours to recover from what head coach Mallarie Snow called a ‘passive’ performance at home against Lumberton on Monday night.

The Lady Scots had a shot at revenge when they visited Lumberton on Tuesday night, but the Lady Pirates swept their Sandhills Athletic Conference foe 3-0 (25-18, 26-25, 25-22) for the second time in as many days.

Despite the loss, Snow said the Lady Scots (7-10, 6-7 SAC) showed improvement after losing on Monday.

“We showed a lot of tenacity tonight, and that’s what I was excited about,” Snow said. “We looked different. Lumberton has some hard hitters, and we had to adjust to them. We have two freshmen that are my middles. They’re doing a great job adjusting and learning that role, but we’ve just got to do a better job in that front part of our court.”

Scotland’s Carleigh Carter notched a kill to tie the score at 17-all in the first set, but Lumberton (12-6, 6-6) ended the game on an 8-1 run to earn a 25-18 victory.

The Lady Pirates maintained control early in the second set and jumped out to an 18-11 lead. Scotland then took advantage of a series of errors by Lumberton and rattled off seven unanswered points. Scotland’s Taylor Waitley registered a kill to tie the set at 18-all.

Scotland continued its run and eventually led the set 24-21, but a couple of errors by the Lady Scots and a kill by Lumberton’s Katie Kinlaw helped the Lady Pirates tie the score at 24-all.

With Lumberton leading 26-25, Alexandria Simpson helped the Lady Pirates complete their late comeback by logging a game-winning ace.

“I was proud of them because we had a pretty good run with our serves, and our defense was a little bit better in that back row,” Snow said of her team’s performance in the second game.

Scotland erased a 20-17 deficit late in the third set and took a 22-21 lead, but Lumberton scored four points in a row to win 25-22.

Tennis team loses to Purnell Swett

The Scotland girls tennis team lost 6-3 to Purnell Swett on Tuesday night in SAC action.

Claire Carter and Samantha Bowen earned singles wins for the Lady Scots. The two paired up to defeat the team of Malina Cummings and Tierra Locklear 8-3 in doubles.

Brandon Tester

