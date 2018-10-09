‘Passive’ Lady Scots lose to Lumberton 3-0

Scotland’s Lela Walters attempts to spike the ball against Lumberton on Monday. The Lady Scots lost 3-0 to Lumberton, and they will be on the road to play against the Lady Pirates again on Tuesday night. Scotland’s Lela Walters attempts to spike the ball against Lumberton on Monday. The Lady Scots lost 3-0 to Lumberton, and they will be on the road to play against the Lady Pirates again on Tuesday night.

LAURINBURG — Scotland volleyball coach Mallarie Snow wasn’t impressed with her team’s performance in a 3-0 (22-25, 21-25, 16-25) loss to Lumberton in Sandhills Athletic Conference action on Monday night.

“I don’t know who that was that showed up tonight,” Snow said. “I think we played pretty passive and pretty lax. I’m not satisfied with how we played. I’m trying to look for a positive to say, and I really can’t find one. We just have to do better, and I expect them to do better come tomorrow night.”

The Lady Scots (7-9, 6-6 SAC) finished the match with 19 kills.

“You’re not going to win a match with just 19 kills,” Snow said.

Lumberton (11-6, 5-6) led by as much as 15-6 in the second set, but the Lady Scots rallied to tie the score at 21-all on a kill by Nikki Strickland.

Lumberton then took advantage of several errors by Scotland to score four points in a row and win the set 25-21.

Scotland scored the first point of the third set on a return error by Lumberton, but that would be the Lady Scots’ last lead of the game. The Lady Pirates jumped out to a 17-10 advantage on the the way to a 25-16 win in the third set.

Alex Simpson had nine kills, three blocks and three aces for Lumberton. Madison Canady had eight kills and two aces. Katie Kinlaw finished with seven kills, two aces and four assists.

The Lady Scots play at Lumberton on Tuesday night. The jayvee game will start at 5 p.m., and the varsity game will begin 30 minutes after that contest ends.

“We’re going to look at some film and go over some things we need to touch on,” Snow said. “You’re going to see a different team come tomorrow at Lumberton.”

Scots lose to Falcons in overtime

The Scotland boys soccer team lost 3-2 to Seventy-First in two overtimes on Monday night.

Hunter Edkins and Luis Flores both scored goals for Scotland.

Lansee Conde of Seventy-First scored the deciding goal with four minutes left in the second overtime.

The Scots are scheduled to play at Pinecrest on Wednesday night.

