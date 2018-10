LAURINBURG — This week’s jayvee football game between Scotland and Seventy-First has been moved from Thursday to Wednesday. The game will start at 6:30 p.m at Pate Stadium.

The varsity matchup between Scotland and Seventy-First is still scheduled to take place on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in Fayetteville.

