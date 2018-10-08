SAU weekend roundup: Football team falls to Pikeville

Ferguson Ferguson

PIKEVILLE, Ky. – The St. Andrews University football team lost its Appalachian Athletic Conference opener 55-28 to the University of Pikeville on Saturday.

Quarterback Dashaun Ferguson led the Knights with 97 yards rushing on 18 attempts. The Scotland grad was also 14 for 26 passing with one touchdown, one interception and 139 yards.

Chris Decker added 43 yards and one touchdown on seven carries for the Knights. Kashard Cohens led the receiving corps with seven catches for 79 yards and one touchdown.

Kendrick Ivey had an 85-yard kickoff return for St. Andrews.

On defense, the Knights were led by Idrise Strange with eight tackles. Andrew Austin added six tackles.

“Trying to get back into practice and simulate game speed and intensity is difficult for a young team, and conditioning was definitely a factor in the Kentucky heat,” St. Andrews head coach David Harper said. “The defense did not tackle well, and it took the defense two quarters to adjust. The team played better in the second half after making adjustments at halftime. In the big picture it is good to get back on the field, and as a head coach, I need to do a better job of preparing the kids for adverse situations.”

After the cancellation of two home games, the Knights finally get to play in Laurinburg on Saturday against AAC foe Union College. The game will kick off at 1:30 p.m.

Soccer teams take on Union College

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews men’s and women’s soccer teams played against Union College on Saturday.

The men’s team defeated the Bulldogs 3-1 behind goals by Ruben Vaca, Julio Rico and Andre Roberts.

“I am extremely proud of my team’s effort today after a difficult week against three of the best teams in the conference,” St Andrews men’s soccer coach Stevan Hernandez said. “We continue to improve each and every day. I am very thankful we got a win as we are working hard to get back to pre-hurricane form, and that good form is not too far away.”

The women’s soccer team lost 6-0 to the Bulldogs. St. Andrews goalkeeper Liz Garner tallied 12 saves for the Knights.

Both soccer teams will travel to Milligan college on Wednesday. The women will play 3 p.m. and the men’s game will begin at 5 p.m.

Volleyball team splits doubleheader

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — The St. Andrews women’s volleyball team travelled to Tennessee and split a doubleheader on Saturday. The Knights lost 3-1 (12-25, 25-23, 22-25, 19-25) to Milligan College before defeating Emory and Henry College 3-1 (23-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-22).

“We dropped a tough conference match to Milligan but ended the weekend on a good note with a win versus Emory and Henry,” St. Andrews head coach Holly Mandeville said. “The girls were tired but never let up today. We were able to build on a couple of things we have been working on.”

St. Andrews’ Kaylah Sloop had 13 kills against Milligan College. Shalia Powell had 28 assists and 12 digs.

Sloop led the Knights again with 12 kills against Emory and Henry. Powell had a double-double in assists (25) and defensive digs (10).

The Knights are scheduled to play at Columbia International University on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Cross country teams compete in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The St. Andrews women’s cross country team was represented by three individuals on Saturday at the Will Wilson Citadel Invitational/Charleston College Classic hosted by The Citadel at Johns Island County Park.

Knights freshman Shawntez Mickens finished 56th with a time of 25:37.3. Lydia Randall finished in 64th place with a time of 27:12.4, and Kerri Paschall finished in 73rd place with a time of 37:00.5. 75 individuals competed in the race.

The men’s and women’s cross country teams will travel to Hardeeville, South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 20 to participate in the USCB Sandshark Invitational. The men run at 9:00 a.m., followed by the women at 9:45 a.m.

