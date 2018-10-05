Local roundup: Tennis team honors seniors

Scotland girls tennis player Claire Carter attempts a serve on Thursday against Richmond. The Lady Scots lost 7-2 after honoring the program’s two seniors, Ziquilla Gilmore and Liza McIntyre. Scotland girls tennis player Claire Carter attempts a serve on Thursday against Richmond. The Lady Scots lost 7-2 after honoring the program’s two seniors, Ziquilla Gilmore and Liza McIntyre.

LAURINBURG —The Scotland girls tennis team lost to Richmond 7-2 on Thursday.

The Lady Scots honored two seniors – Ziquilla Gilmore and Liza McIntyre – prior to the match. Gilmore and McIntyre were competing in their second-to-last home match with the Lady Scots.

Scotland hosts Seventy-First on Monday before playing at Purnell Swett on Tuesday.

Volleyball team loses to Pinecrest

After taking a 2-1 lead with a win in the third set against Pinecrest on Thursday, the Scotland volleyball team dropped the final two sets and lost to the Patriots 3-2 (25-13, 25-27, 25-22, 17-25, 10-15).

Scotland’s next game is against Lumberton on Monday. The jayvee game will start at 5 p.m.

The jayvee and varsity games will be played inside Scotland’s old gym.

Jayvee football team defeats Hoke

The Scotland jayvee football team picked up a 38-8 win against Hoke on Thursday night at Pate Stadium.

The Scots, who are coached by Thomas Havener this season, moved to 2-1 on the season. The jayvee team hadn’t played since Aug. 30, when the Scots defeated Marlboro County 36-14.

The effects of Hurricane Florence forced the jayvee team’s games against West Mecklenburg and Purnell Swett to be canceled. Scotland’s game against Jack Britt was rescheduled for later in the season. The jayvee football team will play the Buccaneers on Nov. 8, and the varsity teams will square off the next day.

Scotland girls tennis player Claire Carter attempts a serve on Thursday against Richmond. The Lady Scots lost 7-2 after honoring the program’s two seniors, Ziquilla Gilmore and Liza McIntyre. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_IMG_9448.jpg Scotland girls tennis player Claire Carter attempts a serve on Thursday against Richmond. The Lady Scots lost 7-2 after honoring the program’s two seniors, Ziquilla Gilmore and Liza McIntyre.