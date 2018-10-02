Local roundup for Oct. 1

Carter continues strong campaign as Lady Scots lose to Lumberton

LUMBERTON —The Scotland girls tennis team fell to 2-8 with a 5-4 loss on Monday at Lumberton. Claire Carter, Samantha Bowen and Liza McIntyre logged singles wins for the Lady Scots. Bowen and Carter teamed up and won in doubles action.

Carter improved her singles record to 7-3 with the win.

“It’s definitely a rebuilding season,” Scotland tennis coach Atondra Ellis said. “The Lady Scots have given good effort while learning to play.”

Scotland’s next match is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Wednesday against Hoke.

Richmond tops Scotland in four sets

ROCKINGHAM —The Scotland volleyball team lost 3-1 (15-25, 24-26, 25-17, 21-25) against Richmond on Monday.

The Lady Scots are scheduled to play against Seventy-First on Tuesday. The jayvee game starts at 5 p.m. and the varsity game will begin approximately 30 minutes after that contest ends.

Tuesday’s game will take place in Scotland’s old gym.

