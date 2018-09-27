Local roundup: Lady Scots defeat Bucks

LAURINBURG — The Scotland volleyball team made sure that its first game in its temporary home was a good one.

The Lady Scots defeated Hoke 3-1 (22-25, 25-19, 31-29, 25-14) on Thursday inside Scotland’s old gym, the facility that will serve as the Lady Scots’ home gym for the rest of the season while the school’s main court is repaired due to damage from Hurricane Florence.

It was Scotland’s second victory in as many nights. The Lady Scots defeated Purnell Swett 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Scotland’s next game is on Monday at Richmond. The jayvee game will start at 5 p.m., and the varsity teams will take the court approximately 30 minutes after that contest ends.

Girls tennis falls to Pinecrest

The Scotland girls tennis team lost 8-1 to Pinecrest on Thursday.

Scotland’s next match is at Lumberton on Monday at 4 p.m.

Lightning disrupts soccer game

After the jayvee matchup between the two teams was cancelled due to lightning, the varsity soccer game between Pinecrest and Scotland was cancelled for the same reason with 16 minutes left in the first half on Thursday. Pinecrest led 2-0 at the time of the delay.

