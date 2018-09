LAURINBURG —A concert series to benefit Hurricane Florence relief efforts will run from Thursday night to Sunday at Outback ATV Park, located at 18576 McGirts Bridge Road.

The event is taking the place of the Redneck Rave, which was cancelled after the hurricane.

The admission price is $5 per person and $10 per machine. Camping is free.

For more information, look up Outback ATV Park Disaster Relief Benefit on Facebook.