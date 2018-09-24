NCHSAA changes playoff calendar

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association Board of Directors and Commissioner Que Tucker on Monday announced their decision to modify the playoff calendar for fall sports following historic flooding and devastation in many areas of eastern North Carolina.

“The complexity of adjusting dates for playoff rounds and state championships in fall sports are difficult even in the best of times; however, we must do everything in our power to do what is best for the students who participate in our programs across the state,” Tucker said. “Minimizing risk of injury while providing a wholesome athletic environment that supports and enriches the educational experience for our student-athletes must always be paramount in our decision making.”

Following is a list of the schedule changes.

Women’s Golf

Reporting Deadline: Oct. 10, 9 p.m. (changed from 3 p.m.)

Regional Championships: Oct. 15 (no change)

State Championships: Oct. 22-23 (no change)

Cross Country

Reporting Deadline: Oct. 19, 9 p.m. (changed from 3 p.m.)

Regional Championships: Oct. 27 (no change)

State Championships: Nov. 3 (no change)

Women’s Tennis

Individual Regional Championships: Oct. 19-20 (no change)

Individual State Championships: Oct. 26-27 (no change)

Dual-Team reporting deadline: Oct. 15 (no change)

Dual-Team State Championships: Nov. 3 (no change)

Volleyball

Prior to 11:59 p.m on Oct. 20, teams affected by the hurricane are permitted to exceed the weekly limitation—maximum of five matches per week; however, daily limitations remain unchanged.

Seeding: Oct. 22 (changed from Oct. 18)

First Round: Oct. 23

Second Round: Oct. 25

Third Round: Oct. 27

Fourth Round: Oct. 30

Semifinals: Nov. 1

State Championship: Nov. 3 (no change)

Men’s Soccer

Seeding: Oct. 31 (changed from Oct. 29)

First Round: Nov. 3

Second Round: Nov. 6

Third Round: Nov. 8

Fourth Round: Nov. 10

Regionals: Nov. 13

State Championship: Nov. 17 (no change)

Football

Last Regular Season Play date: Nov. 9 (changed from Nov. 2)

Seeding: Nov. 10 (changed from Nov. 3)

First Round: Nov. 16

Second Round: Nov. 23

Third Round: Nov. 30

Regionals: Dec. 7

State Championships: Dec. 14 – 15 (changed from Dec. 8)

(Sites to be determined)

