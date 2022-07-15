In just over a month , the Fighting Scots will begin the 2022-23 football season when they host the Northern Durham Knights on Aug. 19. The Scots’ schedule for this season will be challenging once again, with notable games that include an away game at Hoggard and a home contest against Jack Britt on the non-conference slate. Not only that, the Scots will play a Sandhills Athletic Conference slate that produced four NCHSAA playoff teams last year, excluding Scotland.

But, the Scots will bring a blend of experience and young talent into this season. With 2021 All-SAC First Team quarterback Carter Revelle returning for his junior season and a young but very talented wide receiver room, the Scots have the pieces to make another deep run in the NCHSAA 3A playoffs once again. But, what does the breakdown of getting back to the playoffs look like for Scotland? The Laurinburg Exchange decided to take a look and rank their opponents based on last season’s overall performance, talent outlook this upcoming year, as well as the opponent’s performance against the Scots last season. The scale is based on least difficult to most difficult opponents.

10) Southern Lee Cavaliers – The Cavaliers are coming off of a winless season, in which they went 0-9 overall and scored just 42 total points for the entire season. Multiple productive players graduated as well, which could make things more difficult for the Cavaliers this season. The Scots won 42-0 last season against the Cavaliers.

9) Northern Durham Knights – The Knights went 1-7 last season, with their only win of the season coming against Franklinton, 25-23. The Knights have been stuck in rebuild mode for the past two seasons, winning just two games ever since going 9-3 in the 2019-20 season. A team that lost its starting quarterback in Chris Kujawa, as well, could mean another rebuilding year for Northern Durham. The Scots blew past the Knights 52-0 last year.

8) Union Pines Vikings – The Vikings finished 2-8 last season and 1-4 in SAC play with wins against Graham and Southern Lee. But, close losses to Grays Creek, Anson, and Western Harnett show that this Vikings team has talent and can win against the right teams. Scotland’s game against Union Pines was canceled last season due to COVID-19.

7) Malboro County Bulldogs – The Bulldogs managed a 2-7 record last season under head coach Bobby Collins. However, Collins left in March, after three years at Marlboro County High School, to become the new head football coach at South Pointe High School in Rock Hill, S.C. Collins also served as the school’s athletic director. Quin McCollum is the new head football coach and athletic director. The Bulldogs have a talented roster and with a new head coach, this team could be dangerous once again against the Scots. Last season’s Battle of the Border resulted in a 20-16 win for Scotland.

6) Hoke County Bucks – The Bucks went 4-7 this past year, which included a 46-0 loss to Wake Forest in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs. A team known for their athleticism, the Bucks have been known to be a tricky matchup for the Scots in years past. Hoke’s dual-threat QB Warren Avery should also have an improved season after showing flashes of potential last year. The Bucks fell to the Scots 52-6 in last year’s matchup.

5) Jack Britt Buccaneers – The Bucs finished 4-6 last season with a 54-14 first-round exit to Richmond in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs. Jack Britt has a history of being a great defensive team that can get to the quarterback often. But, with just one playoff win since the 2015-16 season, the offense has struggled with consistency. Starting quarterback Josiah Burbank and running back Jemell Vereen have graduated, as well, which means the offense will be less experienced. Last year’s contest between Scotland and Jack Britt was canceled due to COVID-19.

4) Lee County Yellow Jackets – The Yellow Jackets finished 9-4 last season and made it to the third round of the NCHSAA 3A playoffs, where they would lose to Jacksonville in overtime, 25-22. Lee County will look to replace quaretrback Will Patterson and a lot of their defensive production this year, but return running back and kick returner, Bradley Brown, who accounted for 12 total touchdowns in his sophomore year. Two teams that are younger this year could make for an interesting matchup come October. The Scots lost to Lee County last season 38-31.

3) Hoggard Vikings – The Vikings finished the 2021-22 season with a record of 11-2. They would make it to the third round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs, before going down 35-21 to Panther Creek. The Vikings will turn to a new signal-caller after their 6’6 star quarterback, Sam Jones, left for UNCP. But, Hoggard has plenty of size and experience, notably on defense, to still give the Scots a battle. Hoggard defeated Scotland 24-7 in last season’s non-conference matchup.

2) Pinecrest Patriots – The Patriots were not favored to win many games last year by preseason polls, but managed to go 8-3 with a first-round appearance in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs, ultimately falling to Rolesville, 56-32. Interim head coach Bob Curtin led the charge, but the Patriots brought in Nick Eddins from Crest High School as the new permanent head coach in January. Eddins brings a winning pedigree to Pinecrest and has a roster full of experience, which should keep them competing at the top of the SAC this season. The Scots fell to the Patriots 31-25 last year.

1) Richmond Raiders – The Raiders went 10-2 last season, which includes a second-round appearance in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs, where they lost 19-14 to Leesville Road. The Raiders will, again, play one of the toughest schedules in 4A this year. With a younger team and no “Hood” at quarterback for the first time since the 2016-17 season, it will be interesting to see how this team responds to the challenge. Scotland will host the rivalry game this season, as well, which will make things more difficult for Richmond. The Raiders defeated the Scots for the third straight year (excluding the COVID-19 season) 49-21 in last year’s edition of the rivalry.

