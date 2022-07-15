GREENSBORO – Despite falling short 33-14, running back RJ Nicholson and linebacker Ladarius McNeil played with Scotland County pride for the East team in Wednesday evening’s East-West All-Star Football Game.

Before the game, Nicholson was named a captain and would walk the field for the coin toss. He would finish with five carries for one yard.

McNeil would prove to be arguably the best defensive player of the night for the East team. He would finish with 11 total tackles (nine solo) along with one tackle for loss and a forced fumble.

During the first quarter, the West team would punch in two touchdowns by running backs Jahmier Slade and Jabrii Carolina to go up 14-0. Carolina finished the contest as the West team’s offensive MVP.

Running back Tre’von Hester added to the lead in the second quarter to make it 20-0 after the PAT was blocked. But, the East team finally got on the board with a 22 yd. strike from quarterback Hayes Pippin to wide receiver Jewalace Holmes to bring the score up, 21-7.

In the third quarter, Carolina would score his second touchdown of the game, but the West team would miss the two-point conversion attempt, making the score 26-7. Holmes would eventually match Carolina with his second touchdown of the game for the East team, off a 29 yd. pass from quarterback Sam Jones. The score would become 26-14.

The West team would end the scoring for the night in the fourth quarter, with a second touchdown from Hester to make the final 33-14.

