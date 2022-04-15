The undefeated Scotland High School softball team handed their across-the-boarder rival, Marlboro County High School, another loss.

The second meeting between the Lady Scots (15-0) and the Lady Bulldogs (8-6) ended in a 4-3 victory for Scotland.

The Lady Scots faced a 2-0 deficit heading to the 4th inning with bases loaded and no outs but couldn’t capitalize. Senior Taylor Waitley hit a single home run in the fifth inning and freshman Madison Dixon hit a triple, but Scotland was down 3-2 heading to the seventh inning.

Head coach Adam Romaine encouraged his team, “Dig deep! We can do it here!”

In the seventh inning, junior Sydnee Dial hustled to second base after a sacrifice bunt from freshman Addison Johnson. Waitley, who had the lone homer in the fifth inning, was intentionally walked by Marlboro, as was senior Raven Taylor, following a strike-out. Dixon then hit a line drive through centerfield as Dial and Waitley both made their way back home for the score. With Taylor on third and Dixon on second, junior Natalie Smith hit a pop fly into left field for the third out. The Lady Scots’ defense took the field, and Dial closed out the game allowing two hits and a strikeout, earning the Lady Scots a score of 4-3.

Head coach Adam Romaine said that the defense was the “icing on the cake” of the game. Dixon admitted that she was “very nervous“ with the game on her back in the seventh inning, but she knew that she had to “prove to myself that I was meant to be here.”

Waitley was “very frustrated the bat was taken out my hand” because she always likes to “produce for my team,” but was philosophical: “I know the girls behind me always have my back, so that’s all that matters.”

The Lady Scots also rolled past Pinecrest (5-11) by a score of 12-2 in conference play Wednesday to move to 16-0 on the season so far. The Lady Scots will travel to Brunswick County for an Easter tournament on April 18-22 and return to conference play to take on Hoggard in Wilmington on April 25.