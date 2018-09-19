LAURINBURG — All Sandhills Athletic Conference events scheduled through the end of this week, including Scotland’s football game against Jack Britt, have been canceled as the region begins to recover from Hurricane Florence.

Athletic directors from the conference’s eight schools met on Wednesday, and they will have another meeting on Monday to determine how to proceed with the rest of the season.

Scotland High School was temporarily used as an American Red Cross shelter during the hurricane before rising waters forced its residents to evacuate. Scotland’s gym was reportedly flooded during the storm.

For the third consecutive week, Scotland’s football team will not play a game. The Fighting Scots’ game against West Mecklenburg that was originally scheduled for Sept. 14 was cancelled due to the hurricane, and the team had a bye the week before.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association on Wednesday sent out a reminder that football teams must have a minimum of three days of practice in order to be eligible to play after missing five or more consecutive school days.

An extension of the football season could happen – pending approval by the NCHSAA – in order to help teams fill in gaps left by cancelled games. A decision is expected by Oct. 1.

The South Carolina High School League already pushed the start of its high school football playoffs back one week to accomodate makeup games.

ADs will re-evaluate on Monday

By Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

