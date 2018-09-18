Storm changes SAU schedules

LAURINBURG —Four St. Andrews University teams had games cancelled or postponed this week due to the effects of Hurricane Florence. Following is a complete list of those schedule changes.
Women’s volleyball
Tuesday, Sept. 18 – at Brenau University – Postponed
Friday, Sept. 21 – vs. Union College – Postponed
Saturday, Sept. 22 -vs. Bluefield College – Postponed
Men’s and women’s soccer
Wednesday, Sept. 19 – at Bluefield College – Postponed
Friday, Sept. 21 – vs. Tennesee Wesleyan College – Postponed
Football
Saturday, Sept. 22 – vs. Lindsey Wilson College – Cancelled