Storm changes SAU schedules

LAURINBURG —Four St. Andrews University teams had games cancelled or postponed this week due to the effects of Hurricane Florence. Following is a complete list of those schedule changes.

Women’s volleyball

Tuesday, Sept. 18 – at Brenau University – Postponed

Friday, Sept. 21 – vs. Union College – Postponed

Saturday, Sept. 22 -vs. Bluefield College – Postponed

Men’s and women’s soccer

Wednesday, Sept. 19 – at Bluefield College – Postponed

Friday, Sept. 21 – vs. Tennesee Wesleyan College – Postponed

Football

Saturday, Sept. 22 – vs. Lindsey Wilson College – Cancelled

