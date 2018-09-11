Football, tennis and volleyball games cancelled

LAURINBURG — Due to the potential effects of Hurricane Florence, several Scotland High School athletic events scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday have been cancelled.

Scotland’s varsity football game against West Mecklenburg, which had been rescheduled for Wednesday, is now cancelled. Scotland’s tennis and volleyball matches scheduled for Tuesday have been cancelled as well.

The Fighting Scots are still scheduled to compete in a cross country meet at Jack Britt on Tuesday evening.

The Laurinburg Exchange will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Scots-logo-6.jpg