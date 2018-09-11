Local roundup: Lightning stops soccer game

FAYETTEVILLE — The Scotland boys soccer team trailed Seventy-First 1-0 before lightning halted the action on Monday. Officials decided to have the game rescheduled to an undisclosed date because of the inclement weather.

The Fighting Scots are scheduled to play at Pinecrest on Wednesday. The jayvee game will begin at 5:15 p.m., and the varsity match will start approximately 30 minutes after that game concludes.

Cross country teams run under the lights

KERNERSVILLE — Scotland’s boys and girls cross country teams competed at the Friday Night Lights Cross Country Festival.

The boys team finished in eighth place out of 38 schools in the invitational race. Tony Strickland (11th place, 17:41.41), Aaron Aycock (20th, 18:00.38), Jackson Sellers (67th, 19:02.53), Dean Jennings (119th, 19:50.40) and Cooper Sutherland (125th, 19:55.55) were the top five finishers for the Scots.

Scotland’s Madison Williams finished in 10th place out of more than 200 runners in the girls invitational race. Bethany Matthews was the Lady Scots’ other representative in the race, finishing with a time of 25:23.24

Hogan Hyatt (22:10.14) was the top finisher for the Scots in the boys developmental race, and Ava Reeder (28:46.02) was the team’s top finisher in the girls developmental race.

