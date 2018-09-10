Varsity football game moved to Wednesday; Jayvee game cancelled

LAURINBURG — Due to the potential effects of Hurricane Florence, Scotland’s varsity football game originally scheduled for Friday night against West Mecklenburg has been moved to Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The game will still be played at Pate Stadium.

Scotland’s jayvee football game originally scheduled to be played at West Mecklenburg on Thursday has been cancelled.

The Fighting Scots just completed their bye week. West Mecklenburg defeated Independence 62-12 last week.

Many other schools throughout the region either rescheduled or postponed their football games this week to prepare Florence. All Cumberland County teams have rescheduled their games to Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Scotland’s volleyball game at Richmond and tennis match at Jack Britt have both been moved from Thursday to Wednesday.

Florence was a category 4 hurricane as of Monday. The storm is forecasted to make landfall on the Carolina coastline by late Thursday night.

The Laurinburg Exchange will continue to share updates on schedule changes as information becomes available.

