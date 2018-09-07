Scotland Christian Academy roundup: Saints kick off season

Courtesy photo Alexus Blackwell of Scotland Christian Academy serves against Antioch Christian Academy on Tuesday. Blackwell tallied six aces against Antioch. Courtesy photo Alexus Blackwell of Scotland Christian Academy serves against Antioch Christian Academy on Tuesday. Blackwell tallied six aces against Antioch.

LAURINBURG — The Scotland Christian Academy volleyball and boys soccer teams both picked up victories in their season openers this week.

The Saints’ jayvee and varsity volleyball teams defeated Antioch Christian Academy in Lumberton on Tuesday.

Alexus Blackwell had six aces in the first set and Taylor Sims had two aces in the second set to help the jayvee team beat Antioch 2-0 (25-14, 25-19).

The varsity team defeated Antioch 3-1 (25-13, 25-17, 23-25, 23-15). Lindsey Newton led the Lady Saints with 27 service points, including eight aces.

The varsity team was back in action on Thursday, losing 3-0 (14-25, 23-25, 20-25) to Columbus Christian Academy in Whiteville. MacKenzie Harrell led the Lady Saints with 10 service points.

South Pointe Christian School will travel from South Carolina to Laurinburg on Tuesday to take on the Lady Saints.

The SCA soccer team opened the season with a 6-1 win against Columbus Christian Academy on Thursday. Senior Matthew Williams led the Saints with four goals, and sophomore Micah Dean added two goals.

The soccer team travelled to Conway Christian School on Friday. The final score of that game will be updated on laurinburgexchange.com.

