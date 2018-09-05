Local roundup: Scotland volleyball team continues streak

LAURINBURG — The Scotland volleyball team extended its winning streak to three matches on Tuesday with a 3-1 victory at Seventy-First.

Scotland (3-4, 3-1 SAC) won both of the first two sets 25-22 before the Falcons (2-4, 1-3 SAC) kept themselves in contention with a 25-15 win in the third set. The Lady Scots capped off the match with a 25-18 win in the fourth set.

Scotland’s next game is on Thursday at Pinecrest.

Tennis: Pinecrest defeats Lady Scots

The Scotland girls tennis team saw its two-match winning streak come to an end with a 9-0 loss at Pinecrest on Tuesday.

Caroline Landry, Maddie Arrington, Isabella King, Anna Grace Black and Kat Watford picked up singles wins for Pinecrest (5-2, 5-0 SAC). Alexandra King won by forfeit.

The team of King and Black earned a win in doubles along with Keaton Clark and Anabel Harper. The Patriots won the third doubles match by forfeit.

The next match for the Lady Scots (2-2, 2-2 SAC) on Thursday at home against Lumberton.

More scores and stats will be posted as they become available.