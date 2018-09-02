Scotland cross country teams participate in first meet

HOPE MILLS — Eighteen Scotland High School cross country runners kicked off the season by participating in the 17th annual Jungle Run at South View High School on Saturday.

Tony Strickland logged a 12th-place finish to help the Scots finish in sixth place out of 33 teams in the men’s invitational race, which included 290 runners. Strickland crossed the finish line with a time of 17.32.68. He was followed by teammate Aaron Aycock, who finished 13th with a time of 17.37.88.

The other finishers for the Scots in the men’s invitational race were Jackson Sellers, who finished in 51st place with a time of 18.43.93; Dean Jennings, who finished in 79th place with a time of 19.20.71; Cooper Sutherland, who finished in 82nd place with a time of 19.23.95; Jay Johnson, who finished in 85th place with a time of 19.25.04; and Colton Locklear, who logged a 229th-place finish with a time of 22.03.04.

Madison Williams, the only Scotland runner in the women’s invitational race, finished in 21:25.22 and registered a 25th-place finish in a field of 227 athletes.

In the men’s developmental race, Scotland finished 17th out of 24 teams. Bethany Matthews led the three Lady Scots participating in the women’s developmental race with a 23rd-place finish out of 140 runners.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Scots-logo.jpg