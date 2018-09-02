St. Andrews roundup: Football team loses home opener

LAURINBURG – In its home opener on Saturday, the St. Andrews University football team lost to Southeastern University 38-21.

St. Andrews scored all of its 21 points in the fourth quarter after trailing by as much as 31-0.

St. Andrews quarterback Kalik Faulk threw for 100 yards despite completing just two of his seven passes. He connected with receiver Dylan Bahr on a 68-yard touchdown pass that gave the Knights (1-1) their first points of the game with 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

“A positive from today’s game is that our guys kept fighting even with the big deficit in the second half,” St. Andrews head coach David Harper said. “The defense fought their guts out but missed too many tackles. Turnovers killed us in the first half and led to us getting behind. The game comes down to execution, blocking and tackling, and we did not do either well.”

Scotland High School graduate Dashaun Ferguson was the Knights’ leading rusher with 56 yards on 16 carries. He was also one of four players to attempt at least one pass for St. Andrews.

Bahr finished with 100 receiving yards and a touchdown on two catches for St. Andrews.

Quarterback Ryder Litten finished 16 for 22 with 154 yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Fire (1-1). Tyrell Williams led Southeastern’s rushing attack with 160 yards and two touchdowns on 21 attempts.

The Knights are entering a bye week. They go back on the road on Sept. 15 to face No. 7 Georgetown College and return home on Sept. 22nd to host No. 5 Lindsey Wilson College.

Knights finish 1-3 on road trip

The St. Andrews women’s volleyball team made its first road trip of the season over the weekend, defeating Brewton-Parker College and losing matches to Faulkner University, Coastal College of Georgia and Life University.

The Knights defeated Brewton-Parker in four sets (25-19, 25-17, 17-25, 25-18) in the third of the four matches.

Freshman Kaylah Sloop tallied 16 kills and Junior Brooke Thomas finished with 24 digs against Brewton-Parker.

“We faced some great competition this weekend which really allowed us to see what we need to focus on going forward this season,” St. Andrews head coach Holly Mandeville said. “We are happy to come out with a solid win and are looking forward to our conference home opener versus Columbia College next Tuesday.” The Knights will host will host Columbia College on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Harris Court.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_St.-Andrews-Knights.jpg