Local roundup: Lady Scots defeat Hoke

RAEFORD — The Scotland volleyball team picked up its second consecutive victory by defeating Hoke on the road in three sets on Thursday night.

Scotland (2-4, 2-1 SAC) won the first set 25-18 before taking the second set 25-17. The Lady Scots earned a 25-11 victory in the deciding set.

Hoke (0-7, 0-3 SAC) remained winless with the loss.

Scotland won its second consecutive match after starting the season 0-4. The Lady Scots defeated Purnell Swett 3-2 on Tuesday.

Scotland’s next game is on Sept. 6 at Pinecrest.

On the tennis court, Scotland defeated Seventy-First 9-0. The Lady Scots played three matches and won the rest by forfeit.

Scotland’s Claire Carter defeated Aaliyah Smith 8-1 while Samantha Bowen topped Ty’Kariah Harper 8-0 in singles action. The doubles team of Liza McIntyre and Daveria Johnson also picked up a win for the Lady Scots.

Scotland (2-2) was coming off a 5-3 win on Tuesday over Hoke. Johnson wrapped up that victory for the Lady Scots by winning a three-hour tiebreaker.

The next matchup for the Lady Scots is at Pinecrest on Sept. 4.

By Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

