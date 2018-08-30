Knights host No. 11 Southeastern on Saturday

LAURINBURG – The St. Andrews football team will have its home opener on Saturday against No. 11 Southeastern University.

The Knights enter the game with a 1-0 record after defeating Edward Waters College 15-13 last Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida. The Fire are 0-1 following a season-opening 27-26 loss to the University of the Cumberlands at home.

The game will begin at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of ticket sales, fans are asked to donate to a fundraiser to help the football team refurbish their locker rooms. Donation boxes will be available at the gate throughout the season.

Tailgating begins at 11 a.m., and food vendors will be available as well prior to and during the game. Raffle ticket sales will begin prior to the game at 12:15 p.m. and end during the first quarter.

“I am excited about our 2018 football schedule,” St. Andrews head coach David Harper said. “It is one of the toughest in the country. I would like to thank the St. Andrews University community along with the city of Laurinburg and Scotland County for all of their support.”

