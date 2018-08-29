Sandhills Athletic Conference power rankings after week two

Brandon Tester | The Laurinburg Exchange Scotland quarterback Tyler Barfield (12) and running back Syheam McQueen wait for a play to be called during a game against Hillside on Friday. McQueen suffered an MCL sprain against Hillside, adding to Scotland’s injury problems early in the season. Brandon Tester | The Laurinburg Exchange Scotland quarterback Tyler Barfield (12) and running back Syheam McQueen wait for a play to be called during a game against Hillside on Friday. McQueen suffered an MCL sprain against Hillside, adding to Scotland’s injury problems early in the season.

LAURINBURG — After having a week to make adjustments following the first games of the high school football season, the eight Sandhills Athletic Conference teams took the field again last Friday.

Three teams — Hoke, Jack Britt and Lumberton — remained winless after losing in week two. Richmond, the team picked to win the conference in the league’s preseason coaches poll, suffered its first loss of the season.

Here’s how the SAC teams stack up heading into week three of the season. These rankings are based on a variety of factors including records, streaks, team statistics, injuries, upcoming games and individual performances.

1. Seventy-First (2-0) Last week: 2nd

After opening the season with a win at Westover, the Falcons defeated Cape Fear 25-0 at home on Friday. Kore Prentice-Coles rushed for 58 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Seventy-First.

Javen Washington and Jalen Ogle both notched three of the Falcons’ 11 sacks on Friday.

Seventy-First hosts the winless E.E. Smith Golden Bulls this week. E.E. Smith lost to Jordan 53-34 on the road last week.

2. Richmond (1-1) Last week: 1st

For the second year in a row, Richmond fell short against Wake Forest. The Raiders lost 49-28 on Friday despite quarterback Caleb Hood’s 265-yard, three-touchdown performance.

Receiver Bobby Terry caught two touchdown passes and totalled 122 yards through the air for the Raiders.

Despite losing standout receiver Malik Stanback to an ACL injury prior to the start of the season, the Raiders still seem to have an effective passing strategy. That should help them on Friday as they host Pine Forest, a team that is coming off a 25-0 win over Concord.

3. Pinecrest (2-0) Last week: No change

The Patriots escaped with a 24-21 win over Gray’s Creek last Friday. They are on the road against Durham Hillside this week.

Pinecrest’s Zaythan Hill rushed for 176 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries last week after opening the season with a 183-yard, three-touchdown performance. The Patriots will need another big outing from him against a team that lost to Scotland 28-12 on Friday.

4. Purnell Swett (1-1) Last week: 7

If senior receiver Chandler Brayboy plays well, the Rams do well as a whole. That was the case last week as the Rams defeated Wilmington Ashley 34-14.

Brayboy rushed for 102 yards and tallied 66 receiving yards against Ashley. He had a 76-yard touchdown run that put the Rams up 14-0 in the first quarter.

The Rams are on the road this week at Douglas Byrd.

5. Scotland (1-1) Last week: No change

Scotland was able to recover from a first-week beatdown at the hands of Matthews Butler by defeating Hillside 28-12 last week.

Unfortunately for the Fighting Scots, that win came with some bad news. Starting running back Syheam McQueen sprained his right MCL during the game and will miss up to six weeks as he recovers.

After the Scots lost starting quarterback Bruce Wall to a season-ending ACL tear against Butler, McQueen’s injury dealt another blow to the team as they prepare to host Marlboro County on Friday.

6. Jack Britt (0-2) Last week: 4

The Buccaneers have plenty of seniors contributing on offense this season, but that hasn’t helped the team win games. After losing to South View in week one, Jack Britt lost to Terry Sanford 29-15 last week. Chancellor Johnson rushed for 41 yards and a touchdown for the Buccaneers.

Jack Britt is on the road this week against Gray’s Creek.

7. Lumberton (0-2) Last week: 6

The start of Kelly Williamson’s tenure as head coach at Lumberton hasn’t been remarkable. The Pirates lost 26-25 to Westover last week, and they’ll need to get over the sting of that close loss quickly as they take on South View, a team that is 2-0 after defeating Jack Britt and Hoke.

The Pirates will continue to rely on the duo of quarterback Braylan Grice and receiver Kwashek Breeden as they try to get their first win of the season.

8. Hoke (0-2) Last week: No change

Hoke hasn’t shown signs of improvement since finishing 0-11 last season. The Bucks dropped their season opener against Cary 17-6, and went on to lose 47-19 against South View last week. The Bucks will host Westover on Friday.

