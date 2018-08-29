Syheam McQueen out with sprained MCL

McQueen McQueen

LAURINBURG — Scotland’s football team took another hit this week as running back and linebacker Syheam “Smiley” McQueen was diagnosed with a sprained MCL in his right leg.

McQueen will be sidelined for up to six weeks because of the injury, which he suffered during Scotland’s game on Friday against Durham Hillside.

“You can’t replace Smiley as far as his presence and his physical ability offensively and defensively,” Scotland head coach Richard Bailey said.

McQueen rushed for 70 yards on 15 carries and threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Austin Norton before his injury on Friday.

Scotland plays Marlboro County at home this Friday. Joseph “Poppa” McKoy and Darrius Dockery, who have both seen significant playing time this season, will fill McQueen’s role in the backfield. Freshman Ladarrius McNeill will take his spot on defense.

McKoy rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown on 14 attempts against Hillside. Dockery also registered a touchdown to go along with 60 yards on 11 carries.

McNeill caught one of Scotland’s five interceptions against Hillside.

“We saw a lot of good things out of Ladarrius last week,” Bailey said. “It’s a great opportunity for him, and we expect him to step up. He gets better every day. He’s one of those players that gets better every day in practice. He’s going to be a really good football player down the road.”

McQueen joins a list of injured Scots that includes starting quarterback Bruce Wall, who tore his right ACL during the team’s season opener against Matthews Butler, and senior linebacker Josh McKenzie, who also suffered a torn ACL during a preseason workout.

