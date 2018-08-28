Lady Scots earn first win of season

Brandon Tester | The Laurinburg Exchange The Scotland volleyball team celebrates on Tuesday after getting its first win of the season. Scotland defeated Purnell Swett 3-2. Brandon Tester | The Laurinburg Exchange The Scotland volleyball team celebrates on Tuesday after getting its first win of the season. Scotland defeated Purnell Swett 3-2.

LAURINBURG — The Scotland volleyball team wasn’t finished after getting its first set victory of the season against Purnell Swett on Tuesday.

The Lady Scots rebounded after dropping the first set and and responded again after the Lady Rams claimed the third set. Scotland won the deciding game 15-11 to get in the win column for the first time this year with a 3-2 (23-25, 25-19, 15-25, 25-20, 15-11) triumph.

“It feels great,” said Mallarie Snow, Scotland’s interim head coach. “Any time you get a win, especially at home, and especially our first one, we’re excited. Our team motto is ‘driven’, so I wanted them to drive past any adversity. They did that tonight.

“We made mistakes, of course. I think our service errors were pretty bad this game, but we cleaned it up and we wanted the win more than they did.”

Scotland (1-4, 1-1 SAC) led by as much as 22-9 in the second set, but the Lady Rams (2-4, 0-2) scored 10 unanswered points to close the deficit. Scotland finished the set with three straight points, capped off with a reception error by Purnell Swett that gave the Lady Scots a 25-19 win.

The Lady Rams jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the third set on their way to a 25-15 win.

The Lady Scots pulled away after Scotland tied the score at 13-all in the fourth set, holding off Purnell Swett for a 25-20 win.

In the deciding set, late kills by Nikki Strickland and Carleigh Carter helped the Lady Scots escape with a 15-11 win.

“I told them to use this game as a confidence booster,” Snow said. “Purnell Swett, they never die down. They’re probably one of the scariest teams to play as well as the most exciting because those girls fight. I think that brought something out of us as well.”

Mackenzie Swett notched a game-winning kill in the third set for Purnell Swett.

