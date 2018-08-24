Too little, too late

Brandon Tester | The Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Carleigh Carter (13) attempts to spike the ball against a pair of Jack Britt defenders on Thursday. Jack Britt defeated the Lady Scots in three sets. Brandon Tester | The Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Carleigh Carter (13) attempts to spike the ball against a pair of Jack Britt defenders on Thursday. Jack Britt defeated the Lady Scots in three sets.

LAURINBURG —Interim Scotland volleyball head coach Mallarie Snow saw a frustrating trend continue during her team’s three-set loss to Sandhills Athletic Conference foe Jack Britt on Thursday.

“They wait,” Snow said. “We’ve got to to a better job of coming out more aggressive instead of waiting for people to get on top of us. It’s a whole lot harder for us to dig ourselves out of that hole to get there.”

The Lady Scots (0-4, 0-1 SAC) rallied in the third set after dropping the first two, taking a 16-13 lead before the Buccaneers (2-6, 1-0 SAC) went on a 12-1 run and won 28-17.

The Buccaneers took the first set 25-14 before a strong start in the second set helped them secure a 25-9 win.

“I was disappointed, especially in our serve receives,” Snow said. “They killed us with their rotation. I know 15 (Alyssa Bullard), she had maybe 10-plus balls in us with the aces. We couldn’t break that serve. We got stuck, and our momentum lagged from there.”

After jumping out to a 21-11 lead and ultimately holding off the Lady Scots in the first set, Jack Britt registered 18 of the first 20 points in the second set. Facing an 18-2 deficit, the Lady Scots used a streak of quality serves by Sarah Eury to pull within 12 points of the Buccaneers.

Jack Britt ended the set with another run, scoring seven of the last 10 points to pull itself within one set of a victory.

With the score tied at 17-all in the third set, a reception error by Scotland ignited an 8-0 run for Jack Britt that ended with a game-winning kill by Kaiah Parker.

“I’m still seeing nervousness,” Snow said. “We haven’t found our niche, per se. I don’t know what the cohesive group is yet. We’ve got to play a little bit more together. I told them that they play like they don’t like each other. Do I wish it was different? Of course. But the more we compete, I think we’ll get better along the way.”

Scotland’s next game is a home match on Aug. 28 against Purnell Swett.

Lady Scots fall to Jack Britt

By Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

