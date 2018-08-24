Local roundup: ‘Young’ Lady Scots defeated by Purnell Swett

PEMBROKE —The Scotland girls tennis team lost 6-3 to Purnell Swett on Thursday.

Claire Carter and Samantha Bowen picked up singles victories for the Lady Scots. Carter defeated Malina Cummings 6-1, 6-0, and Bowen topped Tiera Locklear 6-3, 6-0.

Bowen teamed up with Liza McIntyre to defeat Purnell Swett’s Harlie Scott and Elysha Strickland 8-4 in doubles.

Scott, Elysha Strickland, Lauren Strickland and Mya Sampson notched singles wins for the Lady Rams. Cummings and Locklear picked up one of Purnell Swett’s two doubles victories, while Sampson and Lauren Strickland picked up the other.

“We have a really young team with much to learn,” Scotland head coach Atondra Ellis said. “Each time they play, there’s improvement. Half of the team had not played one month ago.”

Scotland jayvee football team loses first game

Durham Hillside defeated the Scotland jayvee football team 26-6 on Thursday.

Scotland’s jayvee squad will play at Marlboro County next Thursday.