Jack Britt defeats Lady Scots

LAURINBURG — The Scotland girls tennis team started its season with a 5-4 loss to Jack Britt on Tuesday, but coach Atondra Ellis said she liked what she saw out of the Lady Scots.

“The bottom courts are new and learning,” Ellis said. “Claire Carter, Samantha Bowen and captain Liza McIntyre are leading the team and setting a great work ethic example.”

Carter and McIntyre picked up wins in their singles matchups for the Lady Scots (0-1, 0-1 SAC). Bowen and Carter walked away with a win in doubles along with the team of McIntyre and Daveria Johnson, who won by forfeit.

Carter defeated Jack Britt’s Natasha Benson 6-2, 6-3 in singles action. McIntyre defeated Leonie Brown 9-7, 6-4.

Jack Britt’s Taylor Benson, Angie Castro, Hanna Jang and Cammie Corbett registered wins in other singles matches. Benson defeated Bowen 6-4, 6-3; Castro beat Johnson 6-0, 6-0; Jane topped Ziquilla Gilmore 6-1, 6-0; and Corbett beat Cappella Moore 6-0, 6-0.

Ellis said she has a pair of dual-sport players on her roster, and she hopes more potential team members will come along when school starts next week.

“Carter is playing volleyball and McIntyre is playing golf,” Ellis said. “It’s working out with the teams and coaches. I’m hoping it’s a positive experience for the girls.”

Scotland finished 6-8 last season and logged a seventh place finish in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

The Buccanneers (1-1, 1-0 SAC) finished second in the conference last season behind Pinecrest, a team that finished with an unblemished 14-0 record in league play.

The Lady Scots are scheduled to play against Purnell Swett at home on Thursday. Games will begin at 4 p.m.

Four players victorious for Lady Scots

By Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

