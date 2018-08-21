Two Scots out for season with injuries

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High School football team’s Twitter account confirmed on Tuesday that starting quarterback Bruce Wall and linebacker Josh McKenzie suffered torn ACLs during Saturday’s game against Matthews Butler.

“Please remember QB Bruce Wall in your thoughts and prayers,” the account tweeted. “Bruce tore his ACL Saturday night and had other damage to his knee. Bruce will miss the season and will have surgery in a couple weeks. We wish him a full and speedy recovery.”

Wall, a junior, started under center for the Fighting Scots after serving as the team’s primary receiver last season. He had not played quarterback since his freshman year.

The injury happened when Wall was tackled while scrambling toward his team’s sideline in the third quarter of Saturday’s game.

In a separate tweet, the account announced that McKenzie, who had 13 tackles for the Scots last season, had reconstructive surgery to repair his ACL and will miss his senior year.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_helmet.jpg