McDowell named new SAU sports information director

McDowell McDowell

St. Andrews University announced the hiring of C. F. McDowell III as sports information director. McDowell, a native of Greensboro and a resident of Laurinburg, succeeds Troy Baranik, who held the position since 2012.

Baranik has taken the same position at North Carolina Wesleyan College in Rocky Mount.

McDowell has been involved in St. Andrews athletics since 2008 as the public address announcer for women’s basketball and football.

He comes to the position having served as a minister for 31 years and most recently as the pastor of Chadbourn Presbyterian Church in Chadbourn since 2013. His previous experience includes serving as the pastor of Wise Baptist Church in Wise, North Carolina; Chadbourn Baptist Church in Chadbourn; First Baptist Church in Laurinburg; guest minister of Highland Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville; and as the director of church relations and executive vice president of special ministries for Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina in Thomasville. McDowell holds a bachelor’s degree from Wingate University and a Master of Divinity degree from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary at Wake Forest University. He currently serves as a commissioner on the North Carolina Child Care Commission in Raleigh and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Scotland Family Counseling Center in Laurinburg. He has three sons two grandchildren.

“This is a grand opportunity for me personally and professionally,” McDowell said. “My involvement with St. Andrews University athletics the last 10 years has been great preparation and has helped me develop a deep appreciation and respect for the university and its athletic staff. As a lifelong sports fan, it does not get any better than this, and I look forward to being a part of all Knights athletics.”

McDowell https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Mcdowell.jpg McDowell