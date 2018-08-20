Local roundup: Duran notches hat trick

CERRO GORDO — A hat trick by Adolfo Duran helped the Scotland boys soccer team defeat West Columbus 6-2 on Monday.

After the Vikings (0-2) scored the first goal of the match five minutes into the game, Scotland’s Gabriel Jordan assisted Hunter Edkins on a goal.

Duran found the back of the net later in the half to give Scotland (2-1) a 2-1 lead.

Luis Flores scored Scotland’s third goal of the night off of a deflection in the second half. The Vikings responded with a goal on a penalty kick, but an 18-yard volley by Edkins that found the back of the net gave the Scots a 4-2 lead.

Duran scored another goal off of an assist by Danny Reyes and completed the hat trick by registering Scotland’s sixth and final goal later in the game.

It was Scotland’s second consecutive victory this season over the Vikings. The Scots beat West Columbus 2-1 on Thursday.

“I’ve never been more pleased and happy to see this team come back and play even harder against a team,” Scotland head coach Blake Dickerson said.

Lady Scots lose to Gray’s Creek

The Scotland volleyball team lost to Gray’s Creek in three sets on the road.

Gray’s Creek won the first set 25-17 before holding off the Lady Scots again for a 25-19 win in the second set. Scotland dropped the final set 25-13.

The Lady Scots (0-3) previously lost to Gray’s Creek (4-0) 3-0 in their first match of the year on Aug. 15.