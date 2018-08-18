Zamir White suffers torn ACL

White White

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia running back and Scotland graduate Zamir White reportedly suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during a scrimmage on Saturday. White, a freshman with the Bulldogs, will miss the rest of the 2018 season because of the injury.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said the non-contact injury happened while White was in punt coverage.

White’s high school career with the Fighting Scots came to an end in November after he suffered an identical injury to his right knee.

“I’m extremely disappointed for him and how hard he works,” Scotland head coach Richard Bailey said.

Bailey received the news around the time of Scotland’s game on Saturday against Matthews Butler. Starting quarterback Bruce Wall left the game in the third quarter with what appeared to be a knee injury.

“Between him (White) and Bruce getting hurt tonight, you don’t understand why these things happen,” Bailey said. “I’m just going to pray.”

White rushed for 2,086 yards and 34 touchdowns as a senior at Scotland. He was considered the nation’s top running back prospect in the nation in high school.

White