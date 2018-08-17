Free hunting seminars offered in Fayetteville, Raleigh

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and the N.C. Wildlife Federation will offer eight free deer hunting and processing seminars in Raleigh and Fayetteville in September and October.

The seminars are intended for individuals who have never hunted or are new to hunting, although hunters and their mentees are encouraged to attend.

Topics at the deer hunting seminars will include whitetail habits and habitats, scouting techniques, essential equipment, tree stand safety, effective shot placement, tracking techniques and field dressing. Topics at the deer processing seminar will include field dressing, taxidermy, skinning, safe meat handling and basic home processing.

Seminars will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Locations and dates are:

N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (Auditorium), 1751 Varsity Drive, Raleigh

Sept. 6 and Sept. 11 ­­– Introduction to Deer Hunting

Sept. 13 and Sept. 18 – Practical Deer Processing: From Field to Freezer

John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center, 7489 Raeford Road, Fayetteville

Sept. 20 and Sept. 25 – Introduction to Deer Hunting

Sept. 26 and Oct. 2 – Practical Deer Processing: From Field to Freezer

Pre-registration is required and participants must register online at www.ncwildlife.org/sbs. For more information, contact Walter “Deet” James at 919-707-0059 or [email protected]

